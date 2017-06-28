BRIEF-Resverlogix announces fourth positive recommendation from DSMB

BRIEF-Aegon completes sale of majority of US run-off businesses
* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC
June 28 Resverlogix Corp
* Resverlogix announces fourth positive recommendation from data safety monitoring board for phase 3 study of apabetalone
* Says dsmb reviewed available study data and noted that no safety or efficacy concerns were identified
* Resverlogix corp - recommendation confirms that apabetalone continues to be safe and well-tolerated
* Says will conduct additional periodic reviews
* Says resverlogix, clinical steering committee, and all investigators remain blinded to trial data
* Resverlogix corp - remain on track for full enrollment by fall of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
