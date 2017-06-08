版本:
BRIEF-Resverlogix announces overnight marketed equity offering

June 8 Resverlogix Corp

* Resverlogix announces overnight marketed equity offering

* Will undertake an overnight marketed offering of units, comprised of common shares and common share purchase warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
