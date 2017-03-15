版本:
BRIEF-Resverlogix announces receipt of notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent And Trademark Office

March 15 Resverlogix Corp

* Resverlogix announces receipt of notice of allowance from the united states patent and trademark office

* Resverlogix -receipt of notice of allowance from uspto for patent claims covering use of apabetalone in combination with rosuvastatin in united states

* Resverlogix corp says rosuvastatin was exclusively marketed by astrazeneca under trade name crestor until its patent expired in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
