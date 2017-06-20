版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Resverlogix closed offering, issuing a total of $10 million of equity units

June 20 Resverlogix Corp

* Closed its previously-announced offering, issuing a total of $10 million of its equity units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
