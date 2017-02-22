版本:
BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments Corp reports FFO per share of $0.27

Feb 22 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

* Retail opportunity investments corp. Reports strong 2016 results

* Q4 FFO per share $0.27

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.10 to $1.14

* Sees fy 2017 net income to be within range of $0.38 to $0.40 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
