BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments reports Q1 FFO per share $0.28

April 26 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

* Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports strong 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.28

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.10 to $1.14 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
