BRIEF-Retrophin Q4 loss per share $0.23

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 2 Retrophin Inc
* Retrophin inc says phase 3 trial of sparsentan in fsgs to initiate in second half of 2017
* Retrophin inc - phase 3 trial of sparsentan in fsgs to initiate in second half of 2017
* Retrophin inc - interim analysis of proteinuria to serve as basis for nda filing for accelerated approval
* Retrophin inc - net product sales for q4 of 2016 were $37.3 million, compared to net product sales of $30.4 million for same period in 2015
* Retrophin inc - company expects full year 2017 net product sales to be in range of $150.0 to $160.0 million
* Retrophin provides sparsentan regulatory update; reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.