BRIEF-Return Energy announces private placement

Feb 22 Return Energy Inc

* Return Energy announces private placement

* Return Energy Inc - return intends to issue up to 25 million units at a price of $0.12 per unit 23.1 million cde fts at a price of $0.13 per cde fts

* Return Energy Inc - intends to issue up to 7.1 million cee fts at a price of $0.14 per cee fts

* Return Energy Inc - proceeds of offering to be used by return to further development activities in Rycroft, Gordondale, and Valhalla areas of Alberta

* Return Energy Inc - intends to close a first tranche of offering on or about February 28, 2017 with a second and final tranche closing in March 2017