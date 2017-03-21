版本:
BRIEF-REV Group expands market partnership with ETR vehicles in Georgia

March 21 Rev Group Inc:

* REV Group expands market partnership with ETR vehicles in Georgia

* ETR will now provide sales and service in state of Georgia for wheeled coach and road rescue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
