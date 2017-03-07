BRIEF-Rev Group reports Q1 loss per share of $0.26

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Rev Group Inc
* Reports fiscal first quarter 20171 results and provides full-year guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 sales $443 million versus I/B/E/S view $449.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.225 billion to $2.325 billion
* Sees FY net income of $40 to $43 million
* Says expects full fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures to approximate $40 to $45 million
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $150 to $155 million
* Expects full-year fiscal 2017 net income in range of $40 to $43 million and adjusted EBITDA in range of $150 to $155 million
* FY2017 revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock