BRIEF-Revance completes enrollment in phase 3 pivotal trials of RT002 Injectable

March 7 Revance Therapeutics Inc

* Revance completes enrollment in phase 3 pivotal trials of RT002 Injectable for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - company expects to report topline results from both pivotal phase 3 trials in Q4 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
