版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Revance provides update on mid-stage study of heel pain drug

May 1 Revance Therapeutics Inc-

* Revance provides update on phase 2 program for RT002 injectable in the management of plantar fasciitis

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - revance expects to report topline results from phase 2 study in q4 of 2017

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - study protocol has been submitted to U.S. Food and drug administration and is scheduled to post on clintrials.gov this week

* Revance Therapeutics- expanding program investigating use of daxibotulinumtoxina for injection from a single center to a multi-center study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐