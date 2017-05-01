BRIEF-Revance provides update on mid-stage study of heel pain drug

May 1 Revance Therapeutics Inc-
* Revance provides update on phase 2 program for RT002
injectable in the management of plantar fasciitis
* Revance Therapeutics Inc - revance expects to report
topline results from phase 2 study in q4 of 2017
* Revance Therapeutics Inc - study protocol has been
submitted to U.S. Food and drug administration and is scheduled
to post on clintrials.gov this week
* Revance Therapeutics- expanding program investigating use
of daxibotulinumtoxina for injection from a single center to a
multi-center study
