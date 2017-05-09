版本:
BRIEF-Revance reports Q1 loss per share $0.94

May 9 Revance Therapeutics Inc

* Revance releases first quarter 2017 results

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.94

* Revance therapeutics inc says reaffirmed its financial guidance provided in January 2017

* Revance Therapeutics Inc says expects cash burn for 2017 to be in range of $102 to $112 million

* Revance Therapeutics Inc says expects 2017 GAAP operating expense to be in range of $108 to $119 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
