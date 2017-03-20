版本:
2017年 3月 20日

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT buys 38 SFR portfolio in Atlanta

March 20 Reven Housing REIT Inc:

* Reven Housing REIT acquires 38 SFR portfolio in Atlanta, Georgia

* Reven Housing REIT Inc - company funded 100% of purchase with cash

* Reven Housing REIT Inc - contract purchase price for 38 acquired properties was approximately $2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
