BRIEF-Revenio: FDA marketing approval granted in the US

March 22 Revenio Group Oyj:

* Icare Finland Oy has received a marketing approval for Icare HOME tonometer in United States.

* Received marketing approval does not have an affect on 2017 financial guidance.

* Icare will immediately start preparations for launching product in United States. Source text for Eikon:

