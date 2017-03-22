BRIEF-Revenio: FDA marketing approval granted in the US

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 22 Revenio Group Oyj:
* Icare Finland Oy has received a marketing approval for Icare HOME tonometer in United States.
* Received marketing approval does not have an affect on 2017 financial guidance.
* Icare will immediately start preparations for launching product in United States. Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm