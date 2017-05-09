版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Revenue Group, Ryder to provide nationwide maintenance program

May 9 Ryder System Inc:

* Revenue Group and Ryder collaborate to provide a new, five-star nationwide maintenance program for revenue bus dealers and their customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
