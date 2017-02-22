版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Revive Therapeutics announces term sheet with InMed Pharmaceuticals

Feb 22 Revive Therapeutics Ltd -

* Company has entered into a term sheet agreement with InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agreement with InMed Pharma for discovery and development of cannabinoid-based therapies targeting kidney diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
