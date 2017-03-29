版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 29日 星期三 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-Revive Therapeutics provides corporate update

March 29 Revive Therapeutics Ltd

* Revive Therapeutics provides corporate update

* Says has engaged with five clinical sites to advance phase 2 study of revenue-004 (bucillamine) in cystinuria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
