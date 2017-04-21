版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Revlon Inc says CEO Fabian Garcia's 2016 total compensation $18.5 million - SEC Filing

April 21 Revlon Inc

* Revlon inc- ceo fabian garcia's 2016 total compensation $18.5 million - sec filing

* Ceo fabian garcia's fy 2016 total compensation includes $10.0 million of stock awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐