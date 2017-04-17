版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Revlon names Chris Peterson as its chief operating officer

April 17 Revlon Inc-

* Revlon names Chris Peterson as its Chief Operating Officer, operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
