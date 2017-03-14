BRIEF-Revlon names Serge Jureidini as president, Elizabeth Arden & Fragrances

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Revlon Inc:
* Revlon, Inc. announces the appointment of Serge Jureidini as president, Elizabeth Arden & Fragrances
* Jureidini will succeed both Jue Wong, president, Elizabeth Arden, who has decided to leave co, and George Cleary, President Fragrances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard