公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 01:54 BJT

BRIEF-Revlon names Serge Jureidini as president, Elizabeth Arden & Fragrances

March 14 Revlon Inc:

* Revlon, Inc. announces the appointment of Serge Jureidini as president, Elizabeth Arden & Fragrances

* Jureidini will succeed both Jue Wong, president, Elizabeth Arden, who has decided to leave co, and George Cleary, President Fragrances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
