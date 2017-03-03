BRIEF-Revlon Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

March 3 Revlon Inc
* Revlon reports 2016 net sales growth across all segments;
raises and accelerates acquisition synergy estimates
* Revlon says in 2016, co has incurred EA integration
restructuring charges of $34.5 million and Elizabeth Arden
acquisition and integration costs of $40.7 million
* Revlon says as a result of Elizabeth Arden integration
program co has identified increased annualized synergies and
cost reductions of about $190 million
* Revlon says "$190 million of expected annualized synergies
and cost reductions are expected to be generated over a
multi-year period"
* Revlon says in connection with implementing EA integration
restructuring program, co expects to recognize about $65 million
- $75 million of total pre-tax restructuring charges
* Qtrly loss per share $0.70
* Revlon says for 2016, company realized about $3 million of
cost-reductions, which primarily benefited Elizabeth Arden
segment results
* Revlon says qtrly total net sales as reported of $800.7
million versus $521.9 million
* Revlon says recognized $23.4 million in non-cash
impairment charges attributable to its other segment during q4
of 2016.
* Revlon says on an adjusted basis, net income was $22.7
million in Q4 of 2016, compared to $64.9 million in Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.43
