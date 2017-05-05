BRIEF-Revlon reports qtrly loss per share of $0.71

May 5 Revlon Inc :

* Revlon reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales rose 35.3 percent to $594.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.71; Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.23

* Now expects to realize between $50 million to $60 million of synergies and cost reductions in 2017

* Says company's performance for Q1 of 2017 was adversely impacted by net sales declines in North America across all segments

* Continues to estimate annual recurring synergies and cost reductions of approximately $190 million in connection with Elizabeth Arden integration

* In connection with Elizabeth Arden integration, expects to recognize about $65 million-$75 million of total pre-tax restructuring and related charges