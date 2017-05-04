版本:
BRIEF-Rewalk Robotics Ltd qtrly net loss per ordinary share $0.39

May 4 Rewalk Robotics Ltd

* Rewalk robotics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $2.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $2 million

* Rewalk robotics ltd qtrly net loss per ordinary share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $2.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
