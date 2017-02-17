BRIEF-Rewalk Robotics reports Q4 net loss per ordinary share $ 0.56

Feb 17 Rewalk Robotics Ltd
* Rewalk Robotics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016
financial results
* Q4 revenue $1.6 million versus $1.3 million
* Q4 revenue view $2.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rewalk Robotics Ltd - 39 rewalk systems were placed during
Q4 of 2016, compared to 25 rewalk systems placed in prior year
period
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net loss per ordinary share $ 0.56
* Rewalk Robotics Ltd - in 2017, rewalk is implementing
initiatives to reduce operating expenses including staff
reductions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: