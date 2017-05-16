版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-Rewardstream Solutions partners with Greenprofit Solutions to expand reach in financial services

May 16 Rewardstream Solutions Inc

* Rewardstream partners with Greenprofit Solutions to expand reach in financial services

* Under terms, Greenprofit Solutions to market Rewardstream referral marketing solution under their Cuzoom! suite to their clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
