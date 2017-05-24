版本:
2017年 5月 24日

BRIEF-Rex American Resources reports Q1 earnings per share $0.69

May 24 Rex American Resources Corp

* Rex American Resources’ first quarter diluted EPS rises 61% to $0.69

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 sales rose 12.9 percent to $113.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
