BRIEF-Rex Energy expects 31pct - 36pct year-over-year production growth

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Rex Energy Corp:
* Rex energy announces updated two-year financial and operational plan, highlighted by an increase to expected production growth in 2018
* Expect 31pct - 36pct year-over-year production growth in 2018
* Sees 2017 exit rate production growth (Dec. 2017 versus. Dec. 2016) of 15pct - 20pct
* Targeting two-year compounded annual production growth rate of 15pct - 20pct by 2018
* Sees exit rate production growth for 2018 of 10pct - 15pct (Dec. 2018 versus. Dec. 2017)
* Rex Energy's net operational capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be in range of $115.0 - $130.0 million
* Estimates for average daily production remain in range of 194.0 - 204.0 MMCFE/D for FY 2017
* Full-Year 2018 net operational capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $65.0 - $80.0 million
* For full-year 2018, Rex Energy estimates that average daily production will be in range of 255.0 - 265.0 MMCFE/D
* Production growth in 2017 and 2018 to result in about $8.0 million - $9.0 million reduction in unutilized processing capacity fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.