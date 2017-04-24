BRIEF-Rex Energy reports Q1 production was 173.4 MMCFE/D

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Rex Energy Corp
* Q1 production was 173.4 MMCFE/D, consisting of 110.1 MMCF/D of natural gas, 9.7 MBOE/D of NGLS, 0.8 MBOE/D of condensate
* During Q1 of 2017, realized natural gas prices, before effects of hedging, improved approximately 42 pct as compared to Q4 2016
* Continues to expect full-year 2017 realized C3+ NGL prices to average approximately 50 pct - 55 pct of WTI
* Four Wells on Wilson Pad are expected to be placed into sales in Q3 of 2017
* Expect to see "substantial production growth" in back half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: