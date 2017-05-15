版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Rex Energy says to reduce authorized number of shares to 100 mln

May 15 Rex Energy Corp

* Rex Energy - on May 12, 2017 , co filed a certificate of amendment to certificate of incorporation of Rex Energy Corporation with secretary of state of state of delaware

* Rex Energy - amend certificate of incorporation to effectuate a previously announced one-for-ten reverse stock split of company's common stock - SEC filing

* Rex Energy - amend its certificate of incorporation to reduce authorized number of shares of company's common stock from 200 million to 100 million Source text - bit.ly/2qjfLqx Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐