版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 7日 星期三 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals announces $10 mln registered direct offering

June 7 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rexahn announces $10 million registered direct offering

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used for further development of rexahn's lead clinical programs,

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals - entered agreements to purchase about 3.03 million shares of stock and warrants exercisable for up to about 1.52 million shares of stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐