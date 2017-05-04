BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

May 4 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals - expects its current cash and investments will be sufficient to fund cash flow requirements for current activities into mid-2018