BRIEF-Rexahn Pharma's cash and investments totaled about $20.3 mln as of Dec 31, 2016

Feb 27 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals reports full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc - Rexahn's cash and investments totaled approximately $20.3 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
