BRIEF-Rexnord reports Q4 earnings per share $0.21

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Rexnord Corp
* Rexnord reports Q4 fy17 financial results and initiates fy18 operating outlook
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 earnings per share $0.21
* Q4 sales $504 million versus I/B/E/S view $493.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rexnord Corp - Sees FY adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $365 million to $385 million
* Rexnord Corp - Expect GAAP net income to be in a range of $87 million to $107 million for fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.