BRIEF-Reynolds American reports Q1 EPS of $0.55

May 3 Reynolds American Inc:

* Reported EPS first quarter at $0.55

* First quarter adjusted EPS $0.56

* Qtrly net sales $2,949 million versus $2,917 million

* Proposed RAI/BAT transaction obtained U.S. and Japan antitrust approvals; closing still expected to be in third quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $3.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Industry cigarette volume was down 3.1 percent in the first quarter

* Total first-quarter domestic cigarette volumes for RAI's operating companies decreased 4.4 percent from the prior-year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: