BRIEF-Reynolds American reports Q1 EPS of $0.55

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Reynolds American Inc:
* Reported EPS first quarter at $0.55
* First quarter adjusted EPS $0.56
* Qtrly net sales $2,949 million versus $2,917 million
* Proposed RAI/BAT transaction obtained U.S. and Japan antitrust approvals; closing still expected to be in third quarter of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $3.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Industry cigarette volume was down 3.1 percent in the first quarter
* Total first-quarter domestic cigarette volumes for RAI's operating companies decreased 4.4 percent from the prior-year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.