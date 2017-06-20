版本:
BRIEF-RF Industries hires Robert Dawson as President and CEO

June 20 Rf Industries Ltd

* RF Industries hires Robert D. Dawson as president and ceo

* RF Industries Ltd - Howard Hill, RFI's interim president and ceo, will remain with company as a member of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
