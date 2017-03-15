版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-RF Industries Q1 loss per share $0.02

March 15 RF Industries Ltd:

* RF industries reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 sales $6.6 million versus $6.8 million

* RF Industries Ltd- "custom cabling segment is being affected by weakness in telecom industry" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐