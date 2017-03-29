BRIEF-Rgc Resources' unit entered new revolving line of credit note in amount of $30 mln

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 29 Rgc Resources Inc
* On March 27, co's unit entered new revolving line of credit note in original principal amount of $30 million in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A
* Note replaces revolving line of credit note dated March 31, 2016 in original principal amount of $24 million - SEC filing
* Note expires on march 31, 2019
* In connection with note, co's unit entered into first amendment to credit agreement as of March 27, with Wells Fargo
* Amendment revises original credit agreement by extending expiration date for advances under note to March 31, 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2nAbSfe) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm