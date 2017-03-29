BRIEF-Rgc Resources' unit entered new revolving line of credit note in amount of $30 mln

March 29 Rgc Resources Inc

* On March 27, co's unit entered new revolving line of credit note in original principal amount of $30 million in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A

* Note replaces revolving line of credit note dated March 31, 2016 in original principal amount of $24 million - SEC filing

* Note expires on march 31, 2019

* In connection with note, co's unit entered into first amendment to credit agreement as of March 27, with Wells Fargo

* In connection with note, co's unit entered into first amendment to credit agreement as of March 27, with Wells Fargo

* Amendment revises original credit agreement by extending expiration date for advances under note to March 31, 2019