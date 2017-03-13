BRIEF-RGM Capital LLC reports a 9.04 pct stake in Bazaarvoice Inc as of March 13 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Bazaarvoice Inc
* RGM Capital LLC reports a 9.04 percent stake in Bazaarvoice Inc as of march 13, 2017 - SEC filing
* RGM Capital LLC - believes Bazaarvoice Inc's securities are undervalued
* RGM Capital - may engage in communications with one or more shareholders, officers or directors of Bazaarvoice, Incl. discussions regarding co's operations,strategic direction
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit