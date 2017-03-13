版本:
2017年 3月 14日

BRIEF-RGM Capital LLC reports a 9.04 pct stake in Bazaarvoice Inc as of March 13 - SEC filing

March 13 Bazaarvoice Inc

* RGM Capital LLC reports a 9.04 percent stake in Bazaarvoice Inc as of march 13, 2017 - SEC filing

* RGM Capital LLC - believes Bazaarvoice Inc's securities are undervalued

* RGM Capital - may engage in communications with one or more shareholders, officers or directors of Bazaarvoice, Incl. discussions regarding co's operations,strategic direction Source text: (bit.ly/2mkwGUL) Further company coverage:
