BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1,960 million

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Rgs Energy
* RGS Energy issues business update
* RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 gross sales $3,017 million
* RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1,960 million
* RGS Energy - positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in U.S. residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9 pct in 2017
* Targets achieving break-even results in Q4 of 2017 or Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: