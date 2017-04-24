BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1,960 million

April 24 Rgs Energy

* RGS Energy issues business update

* RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 gross sales $3,017 million

* RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1,960 million

* RGS Energy - positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in U.S. residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9 pct in 2017

* Targets achieving break-even results in Q4 of 2017 or Q1 of 2018