BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln

April 24 RGS Energy

* sees preliminary q1 gross sales $3.02 million

* sees preliminary q1 net sales of $1.96 million

* RGS Energy issues business update

* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research

* Targets achieving break-even results in q4 of 2017 or q1 of 2018