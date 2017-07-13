BRIEF-RH says unit entered into credit agreement dated as of July 7, 2017

July 13 (Reuters) - RH:

* RH - unit entered into a credit agreement dated as of July 7, 2017 - sec filing

* RH - agreement with respect to an initial term loan in an aggregate principal amount equal to $100 million with a maturity date of January 7, 2023

* RH - second lien term loan bears interest at an annual rate generally based on libor plus 8.25%

* RH - in connection with second lien credit agreement, restoration hardware, inc. Entered into an intercreditor agreement