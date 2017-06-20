BRIEF-Rice Energy enters restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo bank, lenders

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Rice Energy Inc-
* Rice Energy-on June 15, co, rice energy operating llc entered third amendment to fourth amended, restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo bank, lenders
* Rice Energy Inc says lenders under a&r credit agreement completed their semi-annual redetermination of borrowing base - sec filing
* Rice Energy Inc - following redetermination, company's borrowing base and elected commitment amounts each increased from $1.45 billion to $1.60 billion
* Rice Energy Inc - next redetermination of borrowing base is scheduled for October 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2sniTCo) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.