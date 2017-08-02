FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时内
BRIEF-Rice Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.30
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点22分 / 18 小时内

BRIEF-Rice Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.30

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rice Energy Inc:

* Rice Energy reports second quarter 2017 results and updates 2017 capital budget

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rice Energy Inc - ‍updating 2017 drilling and completion capital budget to reflect well costs continuing to trend below budget​

* Rice Energy Inc - ‍decreased d&c capital budget from $1,035 million to $965 million, a decrease of 7%​ for fy

* Rice Energy - ‍increased land budget from $225 million to $245 million and also expect to spend an additional $115 million on royalty acquisitions in fy ​

* Rice Energy - ‍in light of pending merger with eqt, co has discontinued providing guidance and long-term outlook​

* Rice Energy - qtrly ‍net production averaged 1,354 mmcfe/d, a 6 pct increase from q1 2017​

* Rice Energy - qtrly total operating revenues $398.3 million versus $156 million

* Q2 revenue view $360.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below