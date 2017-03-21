版本:
2017年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Rice Energy says entered second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreementon with Rice Energy Operating LLC on March 16

March 21 Rice Energy Inc

* Rice Energy Inc - on March 16, Rice Energy Operating LLC, co entered into second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement

* Rice Energy says amendment permits certain unsecured physical hedging transactions through the greater of the year 2030 or a rolling ten-year period Source text: (bit.ly/2mqnsKP) Further company coverage:
