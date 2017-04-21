版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五

BRIEF-RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS APPROVES CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.2608/UNIT

April 21 Rice Midstream Partners LP:

* RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

* RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS APPROVED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.2608 PER UNIT

* RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS NEW CASH DISTRIBUTION IS AN INCREASE OF $0.0103 PER UNIT, OR 4% ABOVE Q4 2016 DISTRIBUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
