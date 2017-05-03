版本:
BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners Q1 earnings per share $0.36

May 3 Rice Midstream Partners Lp:

* Rice Midstream Partners reports first quarter 2017 results and provides three-year outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
