BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners says capital budget of $315 million for 2017

Feb 22 Rice Midstream Partners Lp

* Says capital budget of $315 million for 2017

* Forecasted gathering throughput of 1,315 - 1,380 mdth/d for 2017, a 34% - 40% increase over 2016 throughput

* Anticipated water volumes of 1,300 - 1,450 million gallons for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
