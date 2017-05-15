BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products

BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
May 15 Ricebran Technologies
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products
* Ricebran Technologies - co will supply Zurvita with proprietary ingredients and RBT's healthy natural unit to manufacture Zurvita branded products for 3-year terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.