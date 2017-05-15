版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products

May 15 Ricebran Technologies

* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products

* Ricebran Technologies - co will supply Zurvita with proprietary ingredients and RBT's healthy natural unit to manufacture Zurvita branded products for 3-year terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐