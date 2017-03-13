版本:
BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies appoints Brent Rystromas chief financial officer

March 13 Ricebran Technologies

* On March 8, 2017, Brent Rystrom, was appointed chief financial officer of Ricebran Technologies - SEC filing

* In connection with Rystrom's appointment, Jerry Dale Belt's position as company's chief financial officer terminated

* Belt will remain with Co and serve as executive vice president of special projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
